Schroders (LON:SDR) Stock Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Schroders plc (LON:SDR)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 3,584 ($46.83). Schroders shares last traded at GBX 3,549 ($46.37), with a volume of 311,274 shares changing hands.

Separately, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($47.69) target price on shares of Schroders in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,919.38 ($38.14).

Get Schroders alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of £8.02 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.96. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,568.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.72.

In related news, insider Richard Keers bought 7 shares of Schroders stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 3,597 ($47.00) per share, for a total transaction of £251.79 ($328.97). Also, insider Michael W. R. Dobson sold 5,302 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,600 ($47.03), for a total value of £190,872 ($249,375.49). In the last three months, insiders sold 81,513 shares of company stock valued at $291,424,770.

Schroders Company Profile (LON:SDR)

Schroders plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also provides advisory and consultancy services. It provides its services to financial institutions, high net worth clients, large corporate, local authority, charitable entities, individuals, pension plans, government funds, insurance companies, and endowments.

Recommended Story: Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Schroders Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schroders and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.