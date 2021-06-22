Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Price Target Raised to $73.00

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) had its price target upped by Morgan Stanley from $72.00 to $73.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

EIX has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho raised their price target on Edison International from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. TheStreet downgraded Edison International from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Edison International from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on Edison International from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Edison International has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.33.

EIX opened at $56.10 on Monday. Edison International has a fifty-two week low of $48.47 and a fifty-two week high of $66.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $58.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $21.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.97, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.58.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Edison International had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its holdings in Edison International by 84.5% in the 1st quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 428 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Camden Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edison International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 87.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. As of March 03, 2021, it delivered electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. Edison International also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

