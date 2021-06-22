Molecular Partners AG American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOLN) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Molecular Partners AG American Depositary Shares (NASDAQ:MOLN) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ MOLN opened at $19.66 on Monday. Molecular Partners AG American Depositary Shares has a twelve month low of $18.00 and a twelve month high of $20.70.

