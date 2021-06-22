Ameren (NYSE:AEE) Price Target Raised to $88.00 at Morgan Stanley

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $86.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Ameren from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Ameren in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Ameren from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.86.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $83.39 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The company has a market cap of $21.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.25. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $84.36. Ameren has a one year low of $67.14 and a one year high of $86.90.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.54 billion. Ameren had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ameren will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 8th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 62.86%.

In related news, insider Richard J. Mark sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.17, for a total transaction of $487,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.91, for a total transaction of $671,280.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Ameren by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 606,684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $49,360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,389 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,095,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $163,557,000 after buying an additional 138,093 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 65,089 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,081,000 after buying an additional 10,084 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 61,251 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,983,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 297.7% in the first quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 154,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,607,000 after buying an additional 115,986 shares during the last quarter. 76.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

