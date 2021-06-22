Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) Upgraded to “Overweight” at Barclays

Barclays upgraded shares of Airtel Africa (LON:AAF) to an overweight rating in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of GBX 60 ($0.78).

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Airtel Africa to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 72 ($0.94) to GBX 100 ($1.31) in a research report on Thursday, April 8th.

Get Airtel Africa alerts:

Shares of AAF stock opened at GBX 81.25 ($1.06) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 77.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.67, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company has a market capitalization of £3.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50. Airtel Africa has a 12 month low of GBX 52.10 ($0.68) and a 12 month high of GBX 96.30 ($1.26).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Airtel Africa’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. Airtel Africa’s dividend payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Airtel Africa

Airtel Africa Plc provides telecommunication and mobile money services to customers in Nigeria, East and Central Africa, and Francophone Africa. It offers prepaid and postpaid wireless voice, international roaming, and fixed line telephone services; data communication services, including 2G, 3G, and 4G; and mobile money services, such as payments, microloans, savings, and international money transfers.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Airtel Africa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airtel Africa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.