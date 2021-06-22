HSBC’s (HSBA) “Neutral” Rating Reaffirmed at UBS Group

UBS Group restated their neutral rating on shares of HSBC (LON:HSBA) in a research report report published on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 450 ($5.88) price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HSBA. Barclays set a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on HSBC and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Investec cut HSBC to a sell rating and set a GBX 415 ($5.42) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating and issued a GBX 465 ($6.08) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a hold rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) price objective on shares of HSBC in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded HSBC to a neutral rating and boosted their price objective for the company from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 440 ($5.75) in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HSBC currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 454.92 ($5.94).

Shares of HSBC stock opened at GBX 426.55 ($5.57) on Monday. HSBC has a 52-week low of GBX 281.50 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 462.55 ($6.04). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 440.57. The company has a market cap of £87.13 billion and a PE ratio of 20.51.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial products and services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking products and services, such as current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services for ultra high net worth individuals; and wealth management services, including insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

