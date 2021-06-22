BMO Capital Markets Raises Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) Price Target to C$6.50

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) had its price target raised by BMO Capital Markets from C$5.50 to C$6.50 in a research note released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Spartan Delta from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Raymond James set a C$7.00 price target on shares of Spartan Delta and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. National Bankshares upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.25 to C$8.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Spartan Delta from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$6.83.

Shares of CVE SDE opened at C$5.33 on Monday. Spartan Delta has a 52-week low of C$2.35 and a 52-week high of C$5.80. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$4.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.11, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Spartan Delta (CVE:SDE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.13 by C$0.17. The company had revenue of C$62.36 million for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Spartan Delta will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Spartan Delta

Spartan Delta Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas properties in the Western Canada. It also owns and operates oil and gas properties in Alberta, Saskatchewan, and British Columbia. As of December 31, 2020, company owned total proved plus probable reserves of 206,942 thousand barrels of oil equivalent.

