K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) Given a €13.50 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €13.50 ($15.88) price objective on K+S Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:SDF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDF has been the topic of several other reports. Independent Research set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.00 ($15.29) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Berenberg Bank set a €8.30 ($9.76) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €7.60 ($8.94) price objective on shares of K+S Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €9.68 ($11.39).

ETR:SDF opened at €11.75 ($13.82) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €10.18. K+S Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of €5.13 ($6.04) and a 1 year high of €12.60 ($14.82). The firm has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39.

K+S Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a minerals company worldwide. It operates through Agriculture, Industry, Consumers, and Communities segments. The Agriculture segment offers soil fertilizers under the 60er Kali, KALISOP, Korn-Kali, Patentkali, ESTA Kieserit, and Magnesia-Kainit names; leaf fertilizers under the EPSO Top, EPSO Microtop, and EPSO Combitop names; fertigation fertilizers under the soluMOP, soluMAP, soluMKP, soluNOP, and soluSOP names; and animal nutrition products, such as lick blocks and feed for pets and livestock.

