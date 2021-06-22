Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by UBS Group

UBS Group restated their buy rating on shares of Gecina (OTCMKTS:GECFF) in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on GECFF. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gecina from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Gecina in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Gecina from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Gecina in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $162.00.

GECFF stock opened at $163.00 on Friday. Gecina has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $163.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $148.83.

Gecina operates innovative and sustainable living spaces. The Group owns, manages and develops Europe's leading office portfolio, with nearly 97% located in the Paris Region, and a portfolio of residential assets and student residences, with over 9,000 apartments. These portfolios are valued at 20 billion euros at end-June 2020.

