AltaGas (TSE:ALA) Given New C$28.00 Price Target at CIBC

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) had its price target boosted by CIBC from C$26.00 to C$28.00 in a research note published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$26.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on AltaGas from C$24.00 to C$25.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, ATB Capital boosted their price target on AltaGas to C$24.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$26.17.

AltaGas stock opened at C$26.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.28 billion and a PE ratio of 20.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.29, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.23. AltaGas has a one year low of C$14.98 and a one year high of C$26.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.61.

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.93 by C$0.36. The firm had revenue of C$3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.80 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that AltaGas will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 25th will be paid a $0.083 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 24th. AltaGas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.06%.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

