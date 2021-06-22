Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) PT Raised to C$11.00

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) had its price objective boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$11.00 in a report released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cormark upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$7.75 to C$10.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Eight Capital upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$6.60 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties from C$8.50 to C$10.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Freehold Royalties to C$11.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$10.60.

FRU stock opened at C$9.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.68, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 2.68. Freehold Royalties has a twelve month low of C$3.19 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.28 billion and a PE ratio of 2,435.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$8.72.

Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.03). The business had revenue of C$36.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$36.00 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Freehold Royalties will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.93%. This is a positive change from Freehold Royalties’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5,250.00%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

