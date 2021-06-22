ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Raised to C$14.00 at BMO Capital Markets

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$12.00 to C$14.00 in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. CIBC upped their price objective on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Raymond James reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a C$13.50 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$9.50 to C$10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Tudor Pickering increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt increased their price target on shares of ARC Resources from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$12.42.

Get ARC Resources alerts:

TSE:ARX opened at C$9.85 on Monday. ARC Resources has a 1-year low of C$4.36 and a 1-year high of C$10.24. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$8.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$7.13 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.11.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.22 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$518.60 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ARC Resources will post 1.0900001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. ARC Resources’s payout ratio is currently 45.20%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

Featured Article: Market Indexes

Receive News & Ratings for ARC Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ARC Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.