MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Raised to C$14.00

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price target upped by BMO Capital Markets from C$10.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on MEG. Tudor Pickering lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of MEG Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reissued an outperform rating and set a C$10.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.50 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a C$9.00 target price on shares of MEG Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$8.64.

TSE MEG opened at C$9.33 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.92, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$7.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.41. MEG Energy has a 52 week low of C$2.14 and a 52 week high of C$9.60.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C($0.06) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$914.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$901.02 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.2200001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MEG Energy news, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24. Also, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total transaction of C$118,391.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$102,837.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

