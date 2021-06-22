BMO Capital Markets Boosts Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) Price Target to C$41.00

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) had its target price boosted by BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report released on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a na rating on the stock.

TOU has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Tudor Pickering lifted their target price on shares of Tourmaline Oil to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$37.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Tourmaline Oil from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Tourmaline Oil presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of C$38.46.

TOU opened at C$32.52 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$28.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.59. Tourmaline Oil has a 52 week low of C$11.69 and a 52 week high of C$34.33. The firm has a market cap of C$9.66 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.07.

Tourmaline Oil (TSE:TOU) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C$0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.80 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$950.59 million for the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Tourmaline Oil will post 2.8199997 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. Tourmaline Oil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.83%.

In other news, Senior Officer Mike Rose bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$23.59 per share, with a total value of C$117,938.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,811,058 shares in the company, valued at C$207,832,592.79. Also, Director Lee Allan Baker sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$32.54, for a total transaction of C$108,488.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,718 shares in the company, valued at C$218,603.72.

Tourmaline Oil Company Profile

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

