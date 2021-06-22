Parkland (TSE:PKI) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$38.53. Parkland shares last traded at C$38.17, with a volume of 287,298 shares traded.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PKI. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$49.00 target price on shares of Parkland in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. National Bankshares upped their target price on shares of Parkland from C$44.00 to C$45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$52.00 price target on shares of Parkland in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Parkland from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.73.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.58, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of C$5.74 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.41. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$39.67.

Parkland (TSE:PKI) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.39 by C($0.19). The business had revenue of C$4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$3.80 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 2.5200001 earnings per share for the current year.

About Parkland (TSE:PKI)

Parkland Corporation operates as a marketer, distributor, and refiner of fuel and petroleum products in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Canada, International, USA, Supply, and Corporate segments. The Canada segment supplies and supports a coast-to-coast network of 1,860 retail gas stations under the Ultramar, Esso, Fas Gas Plus, Chevron, Pioneer, and Race Trac as well as operates convenience stores under the On the Run/MarchÃ© Express brand.

