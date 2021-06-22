Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Fanuc Co. (OTCMKTS:FANUY) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $24.23. Fanuc shares last traded at $24.14, with a volume of 192,627 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fanuc from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.83. The firm has a market cap of $48.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.47, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.08.

Fanuc (OTCMKTS:FANUY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Fanuc had a return on equity of 6.83% and a net margin of 17.09%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Fanuc Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Fanuc Company Profile

Fanuc Corporation provides factory automation products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers CNC series products, servo motors, lasers, robots, compact machining centers, electric injection molding machines, wire-cut electric discharge machines, and ultra-precision machines.

