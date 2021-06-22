Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Glencore plc (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $8.39. Glencore shares last traded at $8.38, with a volume of 251,321 shares.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Glencore in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Glencore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $55.83 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.74.

Glencore plc produces, refines, processes, stores, transports, and markets metals and minerals, and energy products in the Americas, Europe, Asia, Africa, and Oceania. It operates through two segments, Marketing Activities and Industrial Activities. The company produces and markets copper, cobalt, nickel, zinc, lead, chrome ore, ferrochrome, vanadium, alumina, aluminum, tin, and iron ore.

