Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Swisscom AG (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $58.83. Swisscom shares last traded at $58.28, with a volume of 127,949 shares trading hands.

SCMWY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Swisscom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Swisscom in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $30.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.95 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 19.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Swisscom AG will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Swisscom Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCMWY)

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. It offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile communications, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

