EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.56. EMCORE shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 888,725 shares trading hands.
Several equities research analysts have commented on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.
The company has a market cap of $372.43 million, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 207,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 116,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.
