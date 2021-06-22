EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $10.56. EMCORE shares last traded at $10.11, with a volume of 888,725 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EMKR shares. Craig Hallum started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.50 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded EMCORE from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cowen started coverage on EMCORE in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded EMCORE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th.

The company has a market cap of $372.43 million, a P/E ratio of 53.21 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.12.

EMCORE (NASDAQ:EMKR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. EMCORE had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 4.80%. The business had revenue of $38.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.40 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that EMCORE Co. will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Worth Venture Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 35.5% during the 1st quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 793,709 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 207,876 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $252,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $200,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 177,505 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $969,000 after purchasing an additional 116,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of EMCORE during the 1st quarter worth $158,000. 63.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EMCORE Company Profile (NASDAQ:EMKR)

EMCORE Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides advanced mixed-signal optics products in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company offers cable television (CATV) products, including forward and return-path analog lasers, receivers, photodetectors, and subassembly components; and analog and digital fiber-optic transmitters, quadrature amplitude modulation transmitters, optical switches, and CATV fiber amplifiers.

