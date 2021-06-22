$655.99 Million in Sales Expected for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE) will announce sales of $655.99 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Five Below’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $640.00 million and the highest is $661.08 million. Five Below reported sales of $426.11 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 53.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Five Below will report full-year sales of $2.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.75 billion to $2.82 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.00 billion to $3.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Five Below.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The specialty retailer reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. Five Below had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 9.48%. The company had revenue of $597.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $555.21 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.91) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 197.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Five Below from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Five Below from $215.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Five Below from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Evercore ISI downgraded Five Below to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Five Below from $202.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $211.60.

In other news, CMO Michael Romanko sold 9,079 shares of Five Below stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.36, for a total value of $1,819,068.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 24,035 shares in the company, valued at $4,815,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $211,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $319,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Five Below by 99.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 341,114 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $65,081,000 after purchasing an additional 169,876 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,594,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $187.44 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.25. Five Below has a 52-week low of $96.61 and a 52-week high of $205.28.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and T-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, including glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty dÃ©cor, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

