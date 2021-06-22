Daimler (ETR:DAI) PT Set at €100.00 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €100.00 ($117.65) price target on Daimler (ETR:DAI) in a report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAI. Barclays set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. Independent Research set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on shares of Daimler and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of €88.20 ($103.76).

Shares of ETR DAI opened at €79.36 ($93.36) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $84.90 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 216.08, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.14. Daimler has a 1-year low of €34.44 ($40.51) and a 1-year high of €80.41 ($94.60). The business has a fifty day moving average of €75.83.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars & Vans, Daimler Trucks and Buses, and Daimler Mobility segments. The Mercedes-Benz Cars segment offers premium and luxury vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, and Mercedes-EQ brands; small cars under the smart brand name; and ecosystem of Mercedes-Benz under the Mercedes me brand, as well as vans and related services under the Mercedes-Benz and Freightliner brands.

