Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Lowers Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) to Neutral

Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has $270.00 target price on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of $287.00.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on RE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a report on Sunday, March 28th. Citigroup cut shares of Everest Re Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everest Re Group from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $262.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $272.22.

RE opened at $243.58 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.63 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $262.56. Everest Re Group has a 52-week low of $193.02 and a 52-week high of $281.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.61 by $1.88. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. Everest Re Group had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 8.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Everest Re Group will post 25.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

In related news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total value of $1,391,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,997,706.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in Everest Re Group by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 865,846 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $214,565,000 after purchasing an additional 75,191 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 14.9% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,323 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 22.4% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP raised its stake in shares of Everest Re Group by 70.6% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 68,748 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $17,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Everest Re Group Company Profile

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

