Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) PT Raised to $117.00 at Morgan Stanley

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective upped by Morgan Stanley from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on FANG. TheStreet raised Diamondback Energy from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Diamondback Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a buy rating and a $99.00 price target for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Capital One Financial reissued an overweight rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $88.47.

FANG stock opened at $91.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Diamondback Energy has a 1 year low of $23.63 and a 1 year high of $92.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 2.75. The company has a 50-day moving average of $81.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.57. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.73% and a negative net margin of 129.92%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Diamondback Energy will post 8.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 12th. Diamondback Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.63%.

In other news, CEO Travis D. Stice sold 20,000 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of Diamondback Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 66,100 shares of company stock worth $5,646,258. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,550,359 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $848,835,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,404 shares in the last quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth $784,588,000. Boston Partners boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,796,970 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $279,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,235,171 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $237,367,000 after acquiring an additional 407,079 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diamondback Energy by 357.3% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,582,126 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $189,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,017,460 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.85% of the company’s stock.

Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

