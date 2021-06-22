Morgan Stanley Lowers EQT (NYSE:EQT) to Equal Weight

Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of EQT (NYSE:EQT) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have $24.00 price target on the oil and gas producer’s stock, up from their previous price target of $22.00.

EQT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Siebert Williams Shank raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of EQT from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Williams Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of EQT in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of EQT from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $20.00.

NYSE:EQT opened at $20.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.37. EQT has a 12 month low of $10.52 and a 12 month high of $23.24.

EQT (NYSE:EQT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $949.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. EQT had a negative net margin of 28.97% and a negative return on equity of 0.06%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that EQT will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EQT. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in EQT by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 492,060 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,254,000 after acquiring an additional 44,334 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in EQT by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 720,355 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $9,156,000 after acquiring an additional 114,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in EQT by 751.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 291,963 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,711,000 after acquiring an additional 257,680 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in EQT in the fourth quarter worth $2,036,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in EQT by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,713,221 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $314,106,000 after acquiring an additional 3,209,436 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.73% of the company’s stock.

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company produces natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and crude oil. As of December 31, 2020, it had 19.8 trillion cubic feet of proved natural gas, NGLs, and crude oil reserves across approximately 1.8 million gross acres.

