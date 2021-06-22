CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at Wedbush

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $10.85 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CoreCivic from a c rating to a d rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get CoreCivic alerts:

NYSE:CXW opened at $11.63 on Friday. CoreCivic has a 12-month low of $5.76 and a 12-month high of $12.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.95. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.37 and a beta of 1.26. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.76.

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24. CoreCivic had a positive return on equity of 4.96% and a negative net margin of 5.54%.

In other CoreCivic news, EVP Patrick D. Swindle sold 25,000 shares of CoreCivic stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.34, for a total transaction of $208,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 182,871 shares in the company, valued at $1,525,144.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC bought a new position in CoreCivic during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 295.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 5,924 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the first quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of CoreCivic in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic Company Profile

CoreCivic, Inc owns and operates partnership correctional, detention, and residential reentry facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties. The company provides a range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, a network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis, and government real estate solutions.

Featured Article: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for CoreCivic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CoreCivic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.