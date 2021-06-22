Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) Upgraded at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Symrise (OTCMKTS:SYIEY) from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on SYIEY. Zacks Investment Research raised Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating on shares of Symrise in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, DZ Bank raised Symrise from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Symrise currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.00.

OTCMKTS:SYIEY opened at $34.72 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $32.98. Symrise has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.42.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Symrise’s previous annual dividend of $0.17.

About Symrise

Symrise AG develops, produces, and supplies fragrances, flavorings, cosmetic active ingredients and raw materials, and functional ingredients. It operates through three segments: Scent & Care, Flavor, and Nutrition. The Scent & Care segment develops, produces, and sells fragrance ingredients and compositions, cosmetic ingredients, and mint flavors, as well as specific application processes for such substances.

