Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) Stock Rating Upgraded by DNB Markets

DNB Markets upgraded shares of Neles Oyj (OTCMKTS:MXTOF) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS:MXTOF opened at $14.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.14. Neles Oyj has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

About Neles Oyj

Neles Oyj provides flow control solutions and services worldwide. It offers control, on-off, emergency shutdown, butterfly, ball, globe, segment, and eccentric rotary plug valves; pneumatic, electric, and manual actuators; limit switches; and valve controllers, as well as valve parts. The company also provides valve repairs and maintenance, PID tuning and process control, and maintenance planning and lifecycle services.

