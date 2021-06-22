SVB Leerink Increases Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) Price Target to $85.00

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) had its price objective hoisted by SVB Leerink from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the medical research company’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Bruker’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.53 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.56 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.66 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS.

BRKR has been the subject of several other reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Bruker from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Cleveland Research upgraded Bruker from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Bruker from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $73.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $64.64.

Bruker stock opened at $71.87 on Friday. Bruker has a one year low of $36.82 and a one year high of $75.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a PE ratio of 54.04, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.12. Bruker had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 26.44%. The firm had revenue of $554.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $506.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.85%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Bruker by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,450,143 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,377,616,000 after buying an additional 481,947 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bruker by 8.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,850 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $366,965,000 after acquiring an additional 465,924 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Bruker by 24.3% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,694,570 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $237,487,000 after purchasing an additional 723,422 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,811,263 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $98,044,000 after purchasing an additional 131,096 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pallas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bruker during the first quarter valued at about $119,404,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) Life Science, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

