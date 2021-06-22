Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) Trading 0.8% Higher

Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF)’s stock price traded up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $21.89 and last traded at $21.88. 14,565 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.70.

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF stock. Truadvice LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Fund of Funds ETF|ETF (BATS:PSFF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 80,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,738,000.

