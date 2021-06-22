Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) Stock Price Up 1.3%

Shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) traded up 1.3% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.27 and last traded at $12.27. 2,288 shares were traded during trading, The stock had previously closed at $12.11.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.21.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Focused Discovery Growth ETF (BATS:IVDG) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,307 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

