Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) versus Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) Critical Survey

Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Reinvent Technology Partners Z (NYSE:RTPZ) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends and risk.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Kinsale Capital Group alerts:

78.3% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.1% of Reinvent Technology Partners Z shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.5% of Kinsale Capital Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group $459.89 million 7.87 $88.42 million $3.16 50.21 Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A -$1.47 million N/A N/A

Kinsale Capital Group has higher revenue and earnings than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Profitability

This table compares Kinsale Capital Group and Reinvent Technology Partners Z’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group 22.29% 14.97% 5.42% Reinvent Technology Partners Z N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Kinsale Capital Group and Reinvent Technology Partners Z, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group 0 1 3 0 2.75 Reinvent Technology Partners Z 0 0 0 0 N/A

Kinsale Capital Group currently has a consensus target price of $214.00, indicating a potential upside of 34.88%. Given Kinsale Capital Group’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Kinsale Capital Group is more favorable than Reinvent Technology Partners Z.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group beats Reinvent Technology Partners Z on 9 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kinsale Capital Group

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc., a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess and general casualty, commercial property, allied health, life sciences, energy, environmental, health care, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance. The company markets and sells its insurance products in all 50 states, the District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, and the U.S. Virgin Islands primarily through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is headquartered in Richmond, Virginia.

About Reinvent Technology Partners Z

Reinvent Technology Partners Z focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinsale Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.