Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $18.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Zuora, Inc. provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis. The company’s product portfolio includes Zuora Billing, Zuora RevPro, Zuora CPQ, Zuora Insights and Zuora Collect. Its platform offers Zuora Central. Zuora, Inc. is headquartered in San Mateo, California. “

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Zuora from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Zuora in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Zuora in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Zuora from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

NYSE:ZUO opened at $17.14 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.74. Zuora has a 52 week low of $9.15 and a 52 week high of $17.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a PE ratio of -27.64 and a beta of 2.16.

Zuora (NYSE:ZUO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. Zuora had a negative return on equity of 39.88% and a negative net margin of 23.52%. The company had revenue of $80.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zuora will post -0.54 EPS for the current year.

In other Zuora news, CEO Tien Tzuo sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.76, for a total transaction of $355,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Robert J. Traube sold 4,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total value of $66,225.60. Insiders sold 71,235 shares of company stock worth $1,166,010 in the last three months. 12.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZUO. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in Zuora by 6.5% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 240,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zuora in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,283,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Zuora by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 60,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in Zuora by 79.4% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 3,022,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,337,643 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in Zuora in the first quarter valued at about $795,000. 60.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zuora, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software on a subscription basis that enables companies in various industries to launch, manage, and transform into a subscription business. The company offers Zuora Central platform that acts as an intelligent subscription management hub that allows customers to order-to-revenue operations.

