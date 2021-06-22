ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $476.60 Million

Equities research analysts expect ACCO Brands Co. (NYSE:ACCO) to post sales of $476.60 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for ACCO Brands’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $488.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $465.00 million. ACCO Brands posted sales of $366.90 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 29.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ACCO Brands will report full-year sales of $1.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.91 billion to $2.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.05 billion to $2.09 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow ACCO Brands.

ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $410.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.66 million. ACCO Brands had a net margin of 2.00% and a return on equity of 9.75%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ACCO Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of ACCO Brands by 872.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 5,728 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth approximately $86,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in ACCO Brands during the first quarter worth $92,000. 86.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:ACCO opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $811.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.01. ACCO Brands has a 12-month low of $5.20 and a 12-month high of $9.77.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 27th were given a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 26th. ACCO Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.14%.

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, calendars, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as three-ring and lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools.

