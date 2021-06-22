Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) Given New C$48.00 Price Target at CIBC

Boralex (OTCMKTS:BRLXF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

BRLXF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. TD Securities reduced their target price on Boralex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. National Bank Financial upgraded Boralex from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Boralex from C$48.00 to C$43.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Boralex from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their target price on Boralex from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $48.38.

Shares of BRLXF stock opened at $30.37 on Friday. Boralex has a 12-month low of $22.28 and a 12-month high of $44.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.46.

Boralex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, construction, and operation of renewable energy power facilities primarily in Canada, France, the United Kingdom, and the United States. As of December 31, 2020, the company had interests in 88 wind power stations with an installed capacity of 2,002 megawatts (MW); 16 hydroelectric power stations with a capacity of 181 MW; two thermal power stations with an installed capacity of 47 MW; and 10 solar power stations with an installed capacity of 225 MW.

