Royal Bank of Canada Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$16.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price raised by Royal Bank of Canada to C$16.00 in a report published on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$10.50 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday. Cormark raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$11.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their price objective on shares of Paramount Resources from C$14.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of C$15.48.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Shares of TSE:POU opened at C$16.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.95. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$1.48 and a 12 month high of C$16.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.61. The company has a market cap of C$2.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.71.

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported C($0.33) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.03 by C($0.36). The company had revenue of C$279.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$209.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Paramount Resources will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Michael S. Han sold 6,166 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.00, for a total transaction of C$86,324.00.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company's principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments located in Alberta and British Columbia. It also invests in public and private corporations.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the FTSE 100 index?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.