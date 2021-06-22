SAP (ETR:SAP) Given a €135.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

SAP (ETR:SAP) has been given a €135.00 ($158.82) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.35% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €131.00 ($154.12) price objective on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Berenberg Bank set a €138.00 ($162.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. UBS Group set a €121.00 ($142.35) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €141.00 ($165.88) target price on SAP and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €132.93 ($156.39).

Shares of SAP stock opened at €118.06 ($138.89) on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.69. SAP has a twelve month low of €89.93 ($105.80) and a twelve month high of €143.32 ($168.61). The company has a market cap of $139.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 25.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €115.74.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Concur; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an enterprise resource planning suite for intelligent technologies; SAP Integrated Business Planning for Supply Chain, a cloud-based solution that delivers real-time supply chain planning capabilities; SAP Intelligent Asset Management, a solution that helps to define, plan, and monitor service and maintenance strategy; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management Suite, a cloud software that helps to develop, manage, and engage people; SAP Ariba, a digital business-to-business marketplace; SAP Concur, a travel and expense management software; and SAP Fieldglass, a cloud application for services procurement and contingent workforce management.

