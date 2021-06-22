Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) PT Raised to C$16.50

Evertz Technologies (TSE:ET) had its target price raised by Canaccord Genuity from C$15.50 to C$16.50 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Canaccord Genuity currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Evertz Technologies from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an outperform rating and issued a C$17.50 price objective on shares of Evertz Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 18th.

TSE ET opened at C$15.18 on Friday. Evertz Technologies has a one year low of C$10.88 and a one year high of C$15.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$15.15. The company has a market cap of C$1.16 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

In other Evertz Technologies news, Director Rakesh Thakor Patel sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.10, for a total transaction of C$226,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 261,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,954,690.

Evertz Technologies Limited designs, manufactures, and distributes video and audio infrastructure solutions for the television broadcast, new-media, and telecommunications industries in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company offers contribution encoder, decoder, receiver, processing, and modulation products; and control panels, unified controls, accessories, and network management systems.

