TD Securities Raises Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) Price Target to C$1.55

Bombardier, Inc. Class B (TSE:BBD.B) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$1.20 to C$1.55 in a report published on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. TD Securities currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.70 to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. ATB Capital raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.85 to C$1.15 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$0.80 target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B in a report on Thursday, June 17th. National Bank Financial raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B to C$1.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Bombardier, Inc. Class B from C$0.60 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$1.05.

Shares of BBD.B stock opened at C$1.13 on Friday. Bombardier, Inc. Class B has a one year low of C$0.26 and a one year high of C$1.13. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.96. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.75 billion and a PE ratio of 0.51.

Bombardier Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells transportation equipment worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Business Aircraft, Commercial Aircraft, Aerostructures and Engineering Services, and Transportation. The Business Aircraft segment designs, manufactures, and provides aftermarket support for Learjet, Challenger, and Global business jets.

