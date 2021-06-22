PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. provides financial services primarily in the United States. The Company conducts its business in two segments: mortgage banking and investment management. Mortgage banking segment offers correspondent and retail lending businesses and loan servicing business. Investment management segment offers investment advisory and investment management services. PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. is headquartered in Moorpark, California. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Barclays increased their price target on PennyMac Financial Services from $87.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company restated an equal weight rating and set a $70.00 target price (down from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. PennyMac Financial Services currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $80.63.

Shares of NYSE PFSI opened at $63.19 on Friday. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $39.36 and a 12-month high of $70.99. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $60.45.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.79 by ($0.64). PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 43.72% and a return on equity of 55.61%. The company had revenue of $944.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $982.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that PennyMac Financial Services will post 17.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is 3.82%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider David M. Walker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.82, for a total value of $628,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mfn Partners, Lp bought 80,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.35 per share, for a total transaction of $5,016,743.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have bought 890,258 shares of company stock worth $54,895,625 and have sold 679,822 shares worth $41,299,203. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PFSI. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in PennyMac Financial Services by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,487,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 17.0% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,341 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,647 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 57,501 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after buying an additional 19,924 shares during the last quarter. 50.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About PennyMac Financial Services

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

