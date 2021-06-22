Robert W. Baird Reiterates Buy Rating for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Robert W. Baird in a report released on Sunday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Thursday, April 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $585.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $604.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $567.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $508.73. The company has a market cap of $271.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.95. Adobe has a 1 year low of $416.03 and a 1 year high of $570.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 38.79% and a return on equity of 36.65%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.45 EPS. Analysts predict that Adobe will post 10.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Adobe news, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 3,250 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $512.78, for a total transaction of $1,666,535.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,686,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total transaction of $2,096,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares in the company, valued at $20,826,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 18,571 shares of company stock valued at $9,638,586. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Adobe during the 1st quarter worth $39,000. 81.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

