Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $12.97. Capital Product Partners shares last traded at $12.81, with a volume of 58,870 shares.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Capital Product Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Capital Product Partners from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $12.47. The company has a market capitalization of $243.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.10.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The shipping company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. Capital Product Partners had a net margin of 23.44% and a return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $35.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.40 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital Product Partners L.P. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.12%. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Capital Product Partners by 24.2% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 14,532 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 2,828 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $164,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Capital Product Partners in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 16.36% of the company’s stock.

Capital Product Partners L.P., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. Its vessels transports a range of dry cargoes and containerized goods under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time and bareboat charters. As of April 26, 2021, the company owned 17 vessels, including thirteen Neo-Panamax container vessels, three Panamax container vessels, and one Capesize bulk carrier.

