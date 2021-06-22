Basf Se (ETR:BAS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Basf Se (ETR:BAS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the sixteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €77.73 ($91.45).

BAS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays set a €72.00 ($84.71) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €78.00 ($91.76) target price on shares of Basf and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Basf in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th.

Get Basf alerts:

Basf stock opened at €65.69 ($77.28) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.00. The company has a market capitalization of $60.33 billion and a PE ratio of -261.38. Basf has a 12-month low of €45.92 ($54.02) and a 12-month high of €72.88 ($85.74).

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

Read More: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Basf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Basf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.