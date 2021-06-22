Whitbread’s (WTBDY) “Overweight” Rating Reaffirmed at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of Whitbread (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) in a research report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Societe Generale reissued a hold rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Whitbread in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Peel Hunt raised shares of Whitbread to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Whitbread has a consensus rating of Buy.

Get Whitbread alerts:

WTBDY opened at $11.30 on Friday. Whitbread has a one year low of $6.43 and a one year high of $12.75. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.50.

Whitbread plc operates hotels and restaurants in the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates approximately 857 hotels with 78,718 rooms in the United Kingdom; and 4,880 rooms in Germany under the Premier Inn, ZIP by Premier Inn, and hub by Premier Inn brands; and 768 restaurants under the Brewers Fayre, Beefeater, Whitbread Inns, Cookhouse & Pub, Bar+Block Steakhouse, Thyme, and Table Table brands.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Whitbread Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whitbread and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.