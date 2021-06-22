Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Enerplus Corporation, formerly known as Enerplus Resources, is an independent oil and gas production company with resources across Western Canada and the United States. The Company’s resource plays include shallow gas/coal bed methane, tight gas, crude oil waterfloods, Bakken/Tight oil and oil sands located in British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan and Manitoba. Enerplus Corporation is based in Alberta, Canada. “

A number of other research firms also recently commented on ERF. Raymond James lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.25 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. CIBC lifted their target price on Enerplus from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Enerplus from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Enerplus from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Desjardins boosted their price objective on Enerplus from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.89.

NYSE ERF opened at $7.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.37 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Enerplus has a fifty-two week low of $1.70 and a fifty-two week high of $7.46.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 109.61%. The company had revenue of $228.06 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Enerplus will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0271 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Enerplus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.43%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ERF. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $47,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 1st quarter worth about $50,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Enerplus by 53.0% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 17,420 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034 shares during the period. Finally, Annandale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Enerplus during the 4th quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company's oil and natural gas properties are located primarily in North Dakota, Montana, Colorado, and Pennsylvania; and Alberta, British Columbia, and Saskatchewan.

