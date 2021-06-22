LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their price objective on shares of LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. LendingClub presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.00.

LC opened at $19.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.36 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.45. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $105.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative net margin of 62.11% and a negative return on equity of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($1.10) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,346 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.79, for a total value of $30,005.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,280 shares in the company, valued at $962,831.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and sold 10,810 shares worth $160,003. 3.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $268,000. Swiss National Bank raised its position in LendingClub by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,537,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in LendingClub by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,181,060 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $65,272,000 after buying an additional 153,359 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in LendingClub in the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in LendingClub by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 285,982 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,020,000 after buying an additional 15,556 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

