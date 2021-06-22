Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $0.75 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is a developer, manufacturer and distributer of ready-to-blend beverages, including smoothies, shakes and frappes. The Company primarily provides its products to restaurant chains in the fast food and fast casual dining sector. It offers portion controlled ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, and frappes, as well as for cocktails and mocktails. Barfresh Food Group, Inc. is based in Denver, Colorado. “

BRFH opened at $0.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.49. Barfresh Food Group has a 1-year low of $0.17 and a 1-year high of $0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $86.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.33 and a beta of -0.32.

Barfresh Food Group (OTCMKTS:BRFH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). Barfresh Food Group had a negative net margin of 140.47% and a negative return on equity of 133.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that Barfresh Food Group will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

About Barfresh Food Group

Barfresh Food Group, Inc manufactures and distributes ready to blend frozen beverages in the United States. The company offers portion controlled and ready to blend beverage ingredient packs for smoothies, shakes, frappes, cocktails, and mocktails. It primarily serves the restaurant chains and the foodservice industry.

