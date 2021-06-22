Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) Reaches New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after Truist Securities raised their price target on the stock from $98.00 to $105.00. Truist Securities currently has a hold rating on the stock. Life Storage traded as high as $108.21 and last traded at $107.97, with a volume of 5359 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $105.92.

LSI has been the subject of several other reports. Evercore ISI raised Life Storage from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Life Storage from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Truist raised their price target on shares of Life Storage from $85.00 to $88.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.54.

In related news, COO Edward F. Killeen sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.57, for a total transaction of $162,469.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 68,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,523,034.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.55, for a total value of $579,300.00. Insiders have sold a total of 13,301 shares of company stock valued at $1,277,029 in the last quarter. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSI. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Life Storage by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,102,000 after acquiring an additional 7,575 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,240 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $794,000 after purchasing an additional 5,014 shares in the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited grew its stake in shares of Life Storage by 40.7% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 22,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,960,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Life Storage by 80.2% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 259,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,278,000 after purchasing an additional 115,379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Life Storage by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 92,813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 46,724 shares during the last quarter. 95.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market cap of $8.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.40, a P/E/G ratio of 6.67 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.33.

Life Storage (NYSE:LSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.38). Life Storage had a net margin of 25.33% and a return on equity of 7.15%. The company had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $164.24 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.52 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Life Storage, Inc. will post 4.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 13th. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. Life Storage’s dividend payout ratio is 74.56%.

About Life Storage (NYSE:LSI)

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

