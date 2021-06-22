FY2021 Earnings Forecast for WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) Issued By Northcoast Research

WisdomTree Investments, Inc. (NASDAQ:WETF) – Investment analysts at Northcoast Research raised their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of WisdomTree Investments in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 17th. Northcoast Research analyst K. Housum now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings per share of $0.36 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.34. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on WisdomTree Investments from $6.75 to $7.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WisdomTree Investments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.01.

WETF opened at $6.42 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. WisdomTree Investments has a 1 year low of $3.06 and a 1 year high of $7.38. The company has a market cap of $960.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -58.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.82.

WisdomTree Investments (NASDAQ:WETF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The asset manager reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $72.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.40 million. WisdomTree Investments had a positive return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 12th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 11th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. WisdomTree Investments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,222 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,872 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 21.7% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,835 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 112,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $600,000 after buying an additional 3,485 shares in the last quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Investments by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 19,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 4,275 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in WisdomTree Investments by 86.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 4,468 shares in the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About WisdomTree Investments

WisdomTree Investments, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an exchange-traded funds (ETFs) sponsor and asset manager. It offers ETFs in equities, currency, fixed income, and alternatives asset classes. The company also licenses its indexes to third parties for proprietary products, as well as offers a platform to promote the use of WisdomTree ETFs in 401(k) plans.

