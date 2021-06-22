FY2021 EPS Estimates for Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) Lowered by Analyst

Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Centene in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, June 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Halper now anticipates that the company will earn $5.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $5.28.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.04. Centene had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 13.09%. The company had revenue of $29.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on CNC. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Centene from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Centene from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens upgraded shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their target price on shares of Centene from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Centene currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.91.

Centene stock opened at $72.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $42.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Centene has a 12 month low of $53.60 and a 12 month high of $75.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.76.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its position in shares of Centene by 8.4% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 6,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Centene in the 1st quarter worth approximately $480,000. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC grew its holdings in Centene by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 37,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,387,000 after buying an additional 2,915 shares in the last quarter. CSM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centene during the first quarter valued at approximately $9,947,000. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene in the first quarter worth $248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 30,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.01, for a total transaction of $2,070,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent D. Layton sold 7,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $499,330.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 424,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,612,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 89,883 shares of company stock worth $6,150,940. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

