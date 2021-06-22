Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) Price Target Raised to $24.00

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) had its target price boosted by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. US Capital Advisors raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western Midstream Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Western Midstream Partners from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Western Midstream Partners from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Western Midstream Partners currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.40.

WES stock opened at $22.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.78. Western Midstream Partners has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $23.69. The company has a market capitalization of $9.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 3.94.

Western Midstream Partners (NYSE:WES) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The pipeline company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.10). Western Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 33.71% and a net margin of 35.91%. The company had revenue of $674.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.44 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.57) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Western Midstream Partners will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th were paid a $0.315 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 29th. Western Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.41%.

In related news, major shareholder Petroleum Corp /De/ Occidental sold 11,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $198,375,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TFO TDC LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 217.6% during the first quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 1,426 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 24.6% during the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,484 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 305.5% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,162 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 3,889 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Western Midstream Partners by 207.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,600 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Western Midstream Partners during the first quarter worth about $198,000. 40.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Midstream Partners

Western Midstream Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, acquire, own, develop, and operate midstream assets primarily in the United States. It is involved in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, and transporting of natural gas; gathering, stabilizing, and transporting of condensate, natural gas liquids, and crude oil; and gathering and disposing of produced water.

